Charles Caldwell

Mr. Charles William Caldwell, age 89, of Zebulon, passed away June 28, 2018, at Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin. He grew up in Pike County, son of the late E. O. Caldwell and Lucille Hawkins Caldwell. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He served in the Korean War where he received a Purple Heart. Mr. Caldwell was a life-long member of New Hope Baptist Church in Zebulon and a retired welder. He enjoyed gardening, and in his younger years he liked to fish and hunt.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Levi Caldwell and his brothers, Owen Caldwell and Ronald Caldwell.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years: Annie Caldwell; son and daughter-in-law: Tony and Lisa Caldwell of Zebulon; grandchildren: Eli Caldwell and Gabby Caldwell; brother and sister-in-law: Wendel and Martricia Caldwell of Jasper, AR; sister: Ann Wheeless of Zebulon; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, June 30, from 2-3 p.m., at New Hope Baptist Church, 4920 New Hope Road, Zebulon. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Frank Winfrey and Rev. Tony Caldwell officiating. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.