United Bank in Woodbury robbed

From Sam Hansen, Atlanta Journal-Constitutiion:
Two alleged armed bank robbers — one carrying an AR-15 rifle — were arrested Thursday, while the getaway driver is still on the loose, police said.
Woodbury police said the trio robbed the United Bank on Main Street around noon. The two suspects who entered the bank allegedly forced people to the ground before taking cash.
While the suspects were leaving, an officer saw one of them carrying an AR-15, so the officer fired at and missed the suspect, police confirmed.
The two ran away, but one was found in a nearby wood line and the other broke into a nearby residence, police said. The homeowner called police after arriving home and noticing something was suspicious.
The suspects’ names were not released.
The getaway driver is believed to be in a 2008-2011 black Chevy Impala, police said.
