Two allegedly armed bank robbers were arrested Thursday, June 28 while the getaway driver is still on the loose. According to Woodbury Police, the men robbed the United Bank on Woodbury's Main Street around noon. Just minutes before the robbery, an arson fire was reported and officials believe the call was a decoy.
While the suspects were leaving the bank, an officer saw one of them carrying an AR-15, so the officer fired at and missed the suspect, police confirmed.
The two ran away, but one was found in a nearby wood line and the other broke into a nearby residence, police said. The homeowner called police after arriving home and noticing something was suspicious. The two arrested were identified as Derrick Scott, 26, of Augusta, and Antavious Bray, 29, of Greenville.
The getaway driver is believed to be in a 2008-2011 black Chevy Impala, police said.
Surveillance footage shows two men behind the counter at Woodbury's United Bank branch and other armed man guarding the door.
Updated: Two arrested, others sought in Woodbury's United Bank robbery
