Ramon Coggins (left) and Tyrone Coggins, brothers of Timothy Wayne Coggins, with the headstone placed at Timothy Coggins’ grave in Zebulon last December. Timothy was killed in 1983 when he was 23. The murder remained unsolved for decades until several arrests were made in 2017. One of the suspects was tried and sentenced to life plus 30 years in prison.
Gebhardt sentenced to life in prison 34 years after murder of Pike's Timothy Coggins
