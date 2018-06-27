/Unitedbank
Ramon Coggins (left) and Tyrone Coggins, brothers of Timothy Wayne Coggins, with the headstone placed at Timothy Coggins’ grave in Zebulon last December. Timothy was killed in 1983 when he was 23. The murder remained unsolved for decades until several arrests were made in 2017. One of the suspects was tried and sentenced to life plus 30 years in prison.

Gebhardt sentenced to life in prison 34 years after murder of Pike's Timothy Coggins

Rachel McDaniel
Crime and Arrests
Wednesday, June 27. 2018
More than 34 years after the brutal murder of Pike County’s Timothy Coggins, a Spalding County jury returned a verdict against Franklin George Gebhardt, finding him guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another. He was sentenced by Judge W. Fletcher Sams to life plus 30 years in prison. District Attorney Benjamin D. Coker and Chief Assistant District Attorney Marie Broder tried the case on behalf of the state. The trial lasted seven days, with more than 20 witnesses testifying and more than 160 pieces of evidence being presented to the jury.

