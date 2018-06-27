Julian Harris Danielly passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, June 24, 2018. He was surrounded by his wife and longtime caregivers. Funeral Services will be held at 2:15 p.m., Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Life Springs Church, 10608 Ga Hwy 109, Zebulon. He will lie in state from 1-2 p.m. Pastor Kyle Smith and Pastor Alex Smith will officiate. Internment will follow at Fincher Memorial Cemetery, 11001 Ga Hwy 109, Zebulon. Mr. Danielly was born in The Rock, Ga on November 8, 1937. As a young man, Mr. Danielly became an Eagle Scout. He began his college career at Young Harris College and eventually graduated from Georgia State University. He started his career selling cookware eventually transitioning into selling hospital and medical supplies. In 1986 Mr. Danielly founded Aladan Corporation and opened the only latex manufacturing plant in America at that time. In 1993, he was named National Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year by Inc. magazine for his success in developing Aladan Corporation. He enjoyed golf but his big love was fishing. He was a long time member of the Marietta Bassmasters. He opened his home each year to host a fishing tournament, run by the Marietta Bassmasters, for children experiencing the devastating effects of brain tumors. He funded the construction of a community center and a beautiful church called Life Springs Church in Zebulon.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Julia Danielly and brother James Danielly Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife Chris Danielly. His brother, Jerry Danielly (Barbara). Nieces Joy Wade (Steven), Julie Brideau (Keith), Staci Alexander (Adam Deaver) and Jennifer Alexander. Nephews Lee Danielly (Michelle), Kirt Danielly (Donna). God-sons Jake Ruhkamp and Noah Ruhkamp and numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, Georgia Chapter. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Ga 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.