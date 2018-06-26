/Unitedbank
[Photo by John Ellis] John Gilby salutes as a flag is placed in the fire during the Flag Retirement Ceremony.

Thanks to those who honored Flag Day

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, June 26. 2018
For those who showed up to the June 14 National Flag Day Observance and Flag Retirement Ceremony, thank you! I also thank those of you who gave up your faded, worn and tattered flags to be properly retired. For those not present and who provided their flags, I can assure you that your flag was respectfully retired and individually honored. Approximately 100 flags were retired. If you missed out on dropping off your flag or flags, in the future, you can drop it at the Post 197 Flag Drop Box (repainted mailbox) in front of the American Legion Post facility on Meansville Street in Zebulon or the Boy Scout Troop 37 will accept your flag to be retired.

