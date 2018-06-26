Library to host Ambassador of Southern Rock this Thursday

The J. Joel Edwards Public Library will present Michael Buffalo Smith, the Ambassador of Southern Rock, on Thursday, June 28 at 6 p.m. Smith will provide an entertaining tribute to the great musicians of southern rock, complete with a question and answer session and a book signing.
Smith, an author, journalist and musician, was born and raised in Spartanburg, South Carolina during the Southern Rock era, when his hometown heroes, The Marshall Tucker Band, became one of the biggest bands on the Capricorn Records label. He has written three novels about the movers and shakers in rock and country music: Rebel Yell: An Oral History of Southern Rock; Prisoner of Southern Rock: A Memoir; and Capricorn Rising: Conversations in Southern Rock. All three titles, publications of Mercer University Press, will be available for purchase at the event.
Capricorn Rising: Conversations in Southern Rock (2016) is a collection of interviews with many of the stars, producers and associates of the 1970s Southern record label, Capricorn, which was founded in the heart of Macon in 1969. Smith collects word for word, complete interviews with Capricorn artists including Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, George McCorkle, and many others, providing a glimpse into the early 70s when Southern Rock was born in Macon.
Praise for Capricorn Rising has been unanimous. Charlie Daniels and Billy Bob Thornton, two of Smith’s many admirers, offer up their reflections on his latest tome:
“If anybody has been the scribe for the history and growth of the music known as Southern Rock, it’s been Michael Buffalo Smith. Smith’s new book, Capricorn Rising gets to the heart of the matter with one-on-one conversations with the artists who have made this music part of American culture,” said Charlie Daniels, a 2016 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Billy Bob Thornton, an Oscar and Golden Globe Awards winning actor, director, writer and musician, said, “Phil Walden and Frank Fenter gave all of us Southern kids who dreamed of having our own place in music a label full of artists who spoke to us, those of us who were raised in the land where rock and roll was born finally had our bands. Who better to write about it than Michael Buffalo Smith, a man who lives, breathes and respects that music and those times.”
This event is free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and signing. For more information about the summer reading programs, visit the J. Joel Edwards Public Library during regular hours Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Bring the whole neighborhood, and ‘take the highway’ to the library this Thursday night,” says library assistant Kimberly Sowell.