Hunter Strickland injured

After leaving the field following his fourth blown save of the season, Strickland punched a door in frustration with his pitching hand, according to manager Bruce Bochy. On his way to the dugout, Strickland had exchanged words with Marlins rookie Lewis Brinson, who slashed the game-tying single.
Bochy did not hear about the incident until he got home from the 5-4 loss, but said he was “crushed” and ‘thoroughly disappointed” when he found out.
“You have to be able to control your emotions,” Bochy said. “I talk about this so much, how important it is for players, in particular the closer, to have emotional control. We all get frustrated and that was a tough, gut-wrenching loss which I’m sure he felt full responsibility for.”
Bochy spoke highly of Strickland’s growth on and off the mound this season. The right-hander heads to the disabled list with a 2.84 ERA and 13 saves in 17 opportunities this season.
“This guy has grown as a pitcher and a person,” Bochy said. “I know Hunter cares deeply. And he let his emotions get away from him after the game and had a temporary snap.”
The Giants will turn to Tony Watson (30 career saves) or Sam Dyson (55 career saves) to close out games. Bochy said one of the two will receive “the lion’s share” of save opportunities but, having not told the pitchers yet, did not disclose which one will assume the closer role.
Strickland posted an apology for the incident on Instagram before Tuesday’s game that read, in part: “To my family, my teammates, my coaches, this organization, and our fan base, I am truly sorry that one split second, stupid decision has caused so much harm and now set me back from being out there with my team to pursue our goal.”