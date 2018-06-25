Celebrate America at parade, Pride of Pike

Locals can celebrate America’s Independence locally at the Pride of Pike celebration on Saturday, June 30 and at the Independence Day Children’s Parade on Wednesday, July 4 in Concord.
PRIDE OF PIKE
This year’s Pride of Pike Independence Day celebration will start at 4 p.m. and the fun-filled day of family entertainment will end with a spectacular fireworks display. Live musical entertainment will include American Idol contestant Isaac Streetman and local singer Riley Atha will perform and sing the National Anthem at the beginning of the fireworks show.
“Pride of Pike is a great way to celebrate America, spend time with family and friends and come together as a community,” said recreation authority director Kevin Teate. “We would love the community to spend the day with us and enjoy all the fun activities, the entertainment and the food. We would like to remind everyone that the park is 100% tobacco free and that alcohol and pets are not allowed.”
The cost is $5 per vehicle and dozens of vendors will provide food and drinks as well as entertainment for kids and parents alike.
Twin Oaks Road will be closed from County Farm Road to just beyond the soccer complex entrance from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. during the Pride of Pike Independence Day event.
CHILDREN’S PARADE
The city of Concord will host the annual Independence Day Children’s Parade on Wednesday, July 4 with refreshments and music for the entire family to enjoy. The parade will start at 10 a.m. Children are asked to dress patriotically and decorate their bikes and be lined up in front of the Concord Café by 9:45 p.m.
“The parade is for bikes, skates, scooters, wagons and any non-motorized vehicles. Patriotic pets are always welcome and a hit! Wear your most patriotic clothing,” said Concord citizen and parade organizer Cherie Holmes. “We encourage spectators to come and enjoy the parade, refreshments and music at an old-fashioned community get together.”
Cash prizes will be distributed to one child in each of three different age groups by drawing numbers.
“Awarding prizes will be different this year. Since all the entries are so outstanding, it’s very hard to choose,” said Holmes. “This year we will hand out numbers and draw a number for each winner.”
Refreshments will be served after the parade at the pavilion and everyone is invited to attend.