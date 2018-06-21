Five siblings celebrated across the globe

The story of five local siblings has spread across the globe after they were presented with the Guinness World Record for being the five siblings with the highest combined age on earth. In addition to sharing their ages, they each told how their faith and family have helped them live long, happy lives.
Helen Mae Mangham is 102, Rosalee Mangham King is 101, Grace Mangham Ward is 99, William Decatur “W.D.” Mangham is 96 and the youngest sister Essie “Virginia” Brooks is 92. The five siblings have a combined age of 490 and have seen some incredible changes in their lifetimes, including the invention of refrigerators, televisions and cell phones. Their parents were Essie Bankston Mangham and James “Bud” William Mangham.
More than 30,000 saw the news through the Pike Journal Reporter’s facebook page, with more than 300 sharing the news of their Guinness World Record.
Television stations have interviewed and filmed ‘The Five’ as they share their stories across the nation. Even an English language newspaper in Munich, Germany - called The Local - shared the local sibling’s story with their readers. The newspaper has a readership of more than 100,000 people in the city of 1.4 million people.