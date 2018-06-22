/Unitedbank
Angela and Gracelyn Moseley enjoy last year’s Pride of Pike. This year’s event will be held Saturday, June 30.

Pride of Pike is Saturday, June 30

Rachel McDaniel
Friday, June 22. 2018
This year’s Pride of Pike Independence Day celebration will start at 4 p.m. and the fun-filled day of family entertainment will end with a spectacular fireworks display. Live musical entertainment will include American Idol contestant Isaac Streetman and local singer Riley Atha will perform and sing the National Anthem at the beginning of the fireworks show.

“Pride of Pike is a great way to celebrate America, spend time with family and friends and come together as a community,” said recreation authority director Kevin Teate. “We would love the community to spend the day with us and enjoy all the fun activities, the entertainment and the food. We would like to remind everyone that the park is 100% tobacco free and that alcohol and pets are not allowed.”

The cost is $5 per vehicle and dozens of vendors will provide food and drinks as well as entertainment for kids and parents alike.

Twin Oaks Road will be closed from County Farm Road to just beyond the soccer complex entrance from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. during the event.
