/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Paper tariffs challenge freedom from the market

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Opinions
Tuesday, June 12. 2018
The Brunswick News

We believe it is important to keep jobs in America, but not at the expense of rocking a longstanding industry and the people in this country who depend on it. From our own recent experience, we found a textbook case of where a free market is the right market for the local newspapers, the communities they serve and the hundreds of millions of people who depend on the local information they produce.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter