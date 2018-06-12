The Brunswick News
We believe it is important to keep jobs in America, but not at the expense of rocking a longstanding industry and the people in this country who depend on it. From our own recent experience, we found a textbook case of where a free market is the right market for the local newspapers, the communities they serve and the hundreds of millions of people who depend on the local information they produce.
Paper tariffs challenge freedom from the market
