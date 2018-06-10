/Unitedbank
Belue to address Griffin Bulldog Club

Walter Geiger
Sunday, June 10. 2018
The Griffin Bulldog Club will hold its annual gathering July 17 at 6 p.m. at the Stuckey Auditorium on the UGA Griffin campus. Legendary Bulldog quarterback Buck Belue will be the guest speaker. Belue led the Dogs to the nation title in 1980 and is now a broadcaster.

Tickets are $30 which includes a social hour and dinner catered by The Varsity.

For more information, call Hal Peeler at 770-468-3776.
