/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Cindy Rachel Pruitt

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Friday, June 8. 2018
Cindy Rachel Pruitt, 56, of Barnesville, died Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at her home in Thomaston.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter