Ruby Ann Castles

Mrs. Ruby Ann Ballard Castles, age 81, of Williamson, passed away June 6, 2018, at her home. She was born in Hollonville, daughter of the late J. Y. Ballard and Elizabeth Storey Ballard. She was a homemaker, a wonderful cook, and the “Neighborhood Mother”. She was a long-time member of Haralson United Methodist Church. Mrs. Castles worked at Rental Uniform Service in Griffin for 15 years, and enjoyed her flowers, and collecting rabbit figurines. She was a fan of the Atlanta Braves, the University of Georgia football, NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon, and NCIS star Mark Harmon. She and her husband Bob, enjoyed riding and sitting in the rocking chairs on the front porch.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. “Bob” Castles, and grandson, Ryan Wilson.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Beth Brady of Griffin, Billy and Faye Castles of Thomaston, Becky and Paul Pryor of Concord, Bonnie and Jay Storey of Thomaston and Brad and Cathy Castles of Williamson; bthers and sisters-in-law: Perry and Isabell Ballard of Griffin and Gwyn and Nuria Ballard of Ferndale, WA; sister: Nikki Ellard of Williamson; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and one great-great-grandson.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, June 9, 9-11 a.m., at Haralson United Methodist Church. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m., at the church with Pastor John Evans and Pastor Danny Tomlinson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Haralson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 98, Haralson, GA 30220.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.