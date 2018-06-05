Public Notices 06-06-18
Posted by Nolan George in Public Notices
Tuesday, June 5. 2018
Legal 104
Notice to Debtors
and Creditors
Georgia, Pike County
All creditors of the Estate of Jeanette Gabriel, late of Pike County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
Charles J. Gabriel, as Executor of the Will of Jeanette Gabriel, deceased
Charles J. Gabriel
410 Chapman Road
Zebulon, GA 30295
404-226-8329
5/16, 23, 30; 6/6
Legal 105
State of Georgia
County of Pike
Notice to Debtors
and Creditors
All creditors of the estate of Richard Thomas Beckham, deceased, late of Pike County, Georgia, are hereby notified to submit their claims to the undersigned, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
Dated May 1, 2018
By: Claire B. Nisbet,
Executor
124 West 34th Avenue
Spokane, Washington 99203
5/16, 23, 30; 6/6
Legal 114
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF PIKE
STATE OF GEORGIA
In re the Name Change of Child:
ALANA JAMESON
ROSE HUNT,
ASHLEE R. HUNT, Petitioner, Civil No. 2018CV-088
vs.
JOHN W. HUNT, III,
Respondent.
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF MINOR CHILD
Notice is hereby given that ASHLEE R. HUNT, the undersigned, filed her petition to the Superior Court of Pike County, Georgia, on the 18th day of May, 2018, praying for a change in the name of a minor child from ALANA JAMESON ROSE HUNT to JAMESON ROSE HUNT.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
The 24th day of May, 2017.
ASHLEE R. HUNT
MALLORY, TRICE
& DAVIS, LLP
P. O. DRAWER 832
300 WEST GORDON STREET
THOMASTON GA 30286
(706) 647-1842
5/30; 6/6, 13, 20
Legal 115
Notice To Debtors
And Creditors
State Of Georgia
County Of Pike
IN RE: Estate Of Grady Parks, Sr.
All Creditors of the estate of Grady Parks, Sr., deceased, late of Pike County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 11th day of May, 2018
Roosevelt Willis, Jr.
Executor of the Estate of Grady Parks, Sr, deceased
3149 Roberts Quarters Road,
Molena, GA 30258
Attorney: Walker Chandler
101 Gleneagle Pt.
Peachtree City, GA 30269
State Bar No. 120675
770-468-6538
5/30; 6/6, 13, 20
Legal 116
In The Probate Court
of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of William B. Wynn, deceased
Petition for Letters of
Administration Notice
To: Whom it may concern:
William Michael Wynn has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of William B. Wynn, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before June 25, 2018.
Be notified further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Lynn S. Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, Georgia 30295
770-567-8734
5/30; 6/6, 13, 20
Legal 120
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF PIKE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by John Martin Towery to First Union National Bank dated March 11, 2002, and recorded in Deed Book 376, Page 322, Pike County Records, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $45,935.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, July 3, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN CITY OF MEANSVILLE, PIKE COUNTY, STATE OF GEORGIA, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 102, PAGE 67, ID# 072-045A, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS SURVEY FOR JESSE M. GUNN AND CLAUDETTE M. GUNN, TRACTS “C” AND “D”, LAND LOT 212, 8TH DISTRICT, FILED IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 291 .
BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM JESSE M. GUNN AND CLAUDETTE M. GUNN AS SET FORTH IN DEED BOOK 102, PAGE 67 DATED 10/28/1986 AND RECORDED 10/28/1986, PIKE COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF GEORGIA.
Said property is known as 344 Oliver Road, Meansville, GA 30256, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of Johnny M. Towery, a/k/a John Martin Towery, successor in interest or tenant(s).
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A sbmt Wachovia Bank, N.A. fka First Union National Bank as Attorney-in-Fact for John Martin Towery
File no. 18-069907
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway, N.E., Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/KMM
shapiroandhasty.com
*The law firm is acting as a debt collector. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
6/6, 13, 20, 27
