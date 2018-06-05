By Anthony Vinson
Our country is littered from sea to shining sea with citizens who believe, among other things, that vaccinations cause autism, that the former president was not a citizen and that the president before that one was behind an elaborate conspiracy to launch an attack on the country and blame it on terrorists. But wait, there’s more! Some believe that the earth is flat, that we never went to the moon and that the planet is routinely visited by aliens from distant galaxies who catch-and-release simple country folk. Others insist that man and dinosaur inhabited the planet at the same time.
Believe you me!
