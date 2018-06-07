School proposes $29 million budget

The Pike County Board of Education discussed the Fiscal Year 2018-19 budget May 29, noting the $2.5 million increase in state funding is projected to maintain local tax rates the same while providing needed funding for school staff and programs. A Community Budget Meeting will be held Tuesday, June 5 at 12 noon to allow for public input.
The proposed $29 million budget would bring in $21 million from the state and $7.7 million from local taxes. The majority of funds would go to instruction at $18 million, pupil services at $2.2 million, student transportation at $2.1 million, maintenance and operation at $2.1 million and school administration at $1.9 million. A copy of the budget can be accessed online at pike.k12.ga.us by clicking the finance tab and then clicking on FY19 Draft Budget.
The proposed budget will include salaries for additional teachers and parapros - including an assistant principal and school nurse at the Ninth Grade Academy - as well as consideration for band supplies and other underfunded areas.
“The proposed budget keeps local taxes at the current funding level,” said the school’s finance director Debbie Woerner.
She said school expenses have increased overall due to compliance mandates from the state. She said the compliance mandates total $1.33 million. These costs include salary steps for teachers and staff, increased Teachers’ Retirement System rates, increased insurance costs and additional teachers.
The proposed budget also covers an increase for underfunded federal and state programs.
“In total, the budget will include $100,000 for the School Nutrition Program and $80,000 for the pre-K program,” she said. “In addition it will include additional staff at the Ninth Grade Academy, including an assistant principal, a school nurse and a resource officer. It will allow for staff calendar adjustments and increased services in other areas. We will have a potential fund balance of $390,000. The goal is to have a fund balance of 10 percent of the budget and this will take us in a good direction toward that goal.”
Superintendent Dr. Michael Duncan noted that the school’s long-term strategy is to have a 10 percent fund balance and once that goal is reached to consider reductions to the millage rate.
In addition to the budget, board members approved teacher contracts for the upcoming school year. It was noted that only a few positions were yet to be filled, including high school counselor and middle school media specialist.
“I feel like we are doing well this year. We have a strong group of folks and it has been a great spring of recruiting,” said Dr. Duncan. “This is one of the larger years of staff movement we’ve ever had and it’s a sign the economy is back. There are many that we will miss, but we have a great group for the coming year.”