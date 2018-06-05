County approves $12.1 million budget

Pike County commissioners approved the third and final reading of the 2018-19 Fiscal Year budget at their Tuesday, May 29 special called meeting. The new $12.1 million budget is slightly higher than the $11.9 million budget for FY 2017-18 - and that budget was nearly $200,000 less than the previous year.
The county’s $10.7 million in general fund expenditures and will create the Economic Development Department with a $48,000 salary for the executive director.
During the second reading of the budget, commissioner James Jenkins was in opposition to the budget change, stating that the county already has an Industrial Development Authority. Jenkins was not present for the final reading of the budget, which passed unanimously.
The budget includes a 3 percent raise for all employees and new equipment and supplies for public works to patch roads, replace culverts, fill potholes and resurface roads.
The budget includes funding for the new Planning and Development position of Administrative Assistant. The registrar and elections expenses will be higher because it is an election year. Building and grounds will improve exterior trim of the courthouse. The jail expense is increasing because of employees shifting from one department to another. The coroner’s office has had an increase in deaths. The Agribusiness Authority will need maintenance and plans to add an arena top. Both the fire department and animal control will have additional equipment and maintenance costs.
County manager John Hanson noted at the final budget reading that the ACCG sent out a notice of the projected increase in salary for all elected officials - a 3 percent increase. He said when the digest is released in August, the board can review changes to the budget if necessary.
“We fully anticipate that the digest will be up,” he said. “Just because the digest goes up, that doesn’t mean the millage rate has to go up.”