Flags that are no longer in good condition can be placed in a drop box outside of American Legion Post 197 and they will be disposed of during a June 14 Flag Day ceremony.

Flag Day, retirement ceremony set for June 14

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Saturday, June 9. 2018
Observe Flag Day at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 14 during a special Flag Retirement Ceremony hosted by the Pike County American Legion Family 197 and the Boy Scouts of American Troop 37 at the Danielly Park Pavilion next to Life Springs Church on Highway 109 in Meansville.

The public is invited to attend the event commencing and the program is intended to educate the public about the nation’s flag and National Anthem. The ceremony will include a flag folding ceremony and information on flag etiquette and protocol. Participants can learn the words of our National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance and America the beautiful.

“All this helps promote Americanism and patriotism within our community. During the program, old and worn out flags will be respectfully retired and disposed of in a dignified manner,” said American Legion Post 197 commander Bryan Richardson. “Bring your old, tattered and frayed flags for their honorable retirement. Seating is limited so bring a lawn chair.”

Personal and private flags designated for retirement can be dropped off at the Pike County American Legion Post drop box in front of the facility on Meansville Street, Zebulon. They will be ceremonially disposed of during the Flag Day program.
