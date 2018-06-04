Rilla Worshum

Mrs. Rilla Joyce Reynolds Worshum, age 79, of Concord, passed away June 1, 2018, at her home. She grew up in Savannah, TN, daughter of the late James Reynolds and Merle Franks Reynolds. She worked for A & P Food Stores for many years, retiring as an accounting clerk. She was a member of Harps Crossing Baptist Church in Hollonville and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy C. Worshum and her daughter, Angi Peaden.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years: Jerry Worshum; son and daughter-in-law: Bill and Donna Worshum of Concord; daughter: Kristi Worshum of Griffin; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Monday, June 4, 12-1 p.m., at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m., in Moody Memorial Gardens with Pastor Chris Watson officiating.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.