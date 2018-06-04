Marie Wido

Ms. Marie Louise Schmidt Wido, age 92, of Williamson, passed away June 3, 2018. She was born in Philadelphia, PA daughter of the late William Carl Schmidt and Marie Louise Kautter Schmidt. She worked in the secretarial field. Marie lived in Ft. Lauderdale, FL for many years before moving to Williamson to be near her daughter. She was a devoted Christian and very active in her church in Ft. Lauderdale.
In additional to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William Schmidt and Paul Schmidt.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Joseph and Diane Wido of IL; daughter and son-in-law: Susan and Steve Goodwin of Williamson; granddaughter and her husband: Heather and David Bell; great-grandchildren: Kaleigh Bell and Graham Bell.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.