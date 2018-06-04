Mr. Kelly Wade Wilson, age 79, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Friday, June 1, 2018 at Brightmoor Hospice.
Kelly was born in Bonaire, Georgia on November 11, 1938 to the late Cornel Lane Wilson and the late Bessie Louis Matthews Wilson. He was preceded in death by his siblings; Margaret Denny, Jean Evans, Frances Ruffin, Jimmie Wilson, and a daughter Kelly Wilson. Wade served in the Navy, owned Wade Wilson Pulpwood Services, and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer, loved gardening, and working.
Wade is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mable Moore Wilson; sons, Cary Wilson, Rodney Wilson (Kim), Jason Wilson (Crystal); daughter, Elisa Wheeless (Mike); sister, Betty Barlow; grandchildren, Brittany Collins, T.J. Odom, Mason Wheeless, Michael Wheeless, Cody Durell, Lane Wilson, Byron Wilson, Wyatt Wilson, Danica DeFranco, Alex Gearman, and Taylor Gearman; a number of loving great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service for Mr. Kelly Wade Wilson will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Lamar Memory Gardens with Oscar Carrasco, Brian Moore, and Derek Lovelady officiating. The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Monday, June 4, 2018 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.
