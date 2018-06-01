William C. Smith "Smitty", 84, of Plum Orchard Rd., Clayton, Ga. passed away Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at his residence.
Charles was a long-time resident of Spalding and Pike counties. He was a Baptist by faith. He was known to his grandchildren asd great-grandchildren as "Pa-Pa".
Born October 28, 1933, in LaFayette, Al., he was the son of the late William J. Smith and Willie Mae Smith Vickers.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Bertha Smith of the home; by three sons, William J. Smith (and wife, Roxanne) of Zebulon, Ga., Charles A. Smith of Williamson, Ga., Jeffrey A. Smith of Meansville, Ga.; one daughter, Neila Jane Smith Wilson of Griffin, Ga.; one sister, Mary Jo Lock of Norfolk, Va.; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mr. Smith was employed by Eastern Airlines for many years in the cargo department until retirement.
There will be a memorial service held to honor and celebrate Charles' life on Sunday, June 10 at 4:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Baptist Church, 100 Lakeside Rd., Williamson, Ga., 30292, with Minister of Pastoral Care John Nance officiating.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Research at Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10001.