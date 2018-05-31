A large group of seniors from Pike and Upson County recently travelled together to visit Jekyll Island. The group of 40 senior citizens left for the beach on May 14 with an outdoor picnic planned in Hawkinsville on the drive down and then an outdoor low country boil at an island pavilion that evening. The cost to reserve the pavilion was $850 but it was free to use if no one had it reserved.
[Submitted photo] Frank Dixon and Ever Collier were able to stand on the beach and let the waves of the ocean wash over their feet for the first time during a recent senior center trip.
Seniors visit beach, some for first time
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks