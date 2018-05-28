The Pike County Journal Reporter would like to honor the men and women who gave their lives to protect the freedoms of American citizens. Have a safe and reflective Memorial Day!
Memorial Day was formerly known as Decoration Day and commemorates all men and women who have died in military service for the United States. It is observed on the last Monday of May. Many people visit cemeteries and memorials on Memorial Day and it is traditionally seen as the start of the summer season.
Happy Memorial Day!
