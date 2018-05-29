Vintage Day takes off this Saturday

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the 1920s during Vintage Day at Candler Field Museum in Williamson on Saturday, June 2. Vintage Day illustrates the museum’s continuing efforts to recreate the original Atlanta Airport as it was in the 1920s. People who lived in the 1920s experienced a fascination with the emerging technology of both the automobile and the aeroplane. Barnstorming, air shows and flying circus events were popular forms of entertainment for families before television. Food and refreshments will be available all day including hamburgers, hot dogs, brats and barbecue along with a full menu at Barnstormer’s Grill.
This year a raffle for a Remington 870 12 Gauge Pump Shotgun will be held with tickets priced at $20 each. A raffle for a handmade aviation-related quilt will also be held with tickets priced at $10 each. Raffle tickets can be purchased at Barnstormer’s Grill or on Vintage Day. The raffle drawing will be held at 3 p.m.
A candy drop will be held at 2 p.m. Candy bars will be attached to parachutes and dropped from an airplane for the kids to pick up as a reenactment of the early days at the original Candler Field when Doug Davis would drop candy bars from his biplane.
For more information, go to candlerfield.com.