Register now for library’s summer reading programs

The J. Joel Edwards Public Library is gearing up for another fun-filled summer reading program, following the national theme Libraries Rock.
Programs are offered to accommodate all ages, from toddlers to adults throughout June and July. Registration for the summer reading club will be held May 29 through Saturday, June 2.
Mondays are dedicated to the teen scene, encouraging teens to join in a “passive program” at the library this summer. Each day a teen checks out books, he or she will draw a prize ticket; every ticket is a winner. Two teen in-house programs will be offered each month (one activity and one movie day). Teens may enjoy creating their own bleached tees in June and decorating a rocking record album bowl in July.
Teens are invited to an end of the summer pizza party, during which a grand prize will be given away to one lucky participant.
Preschool children through age 5 are invited to join ‘Miss Kim’ Mason each Tuesday at 11 a.m. for stories, songs and crafts.
Each Thursday at 1 p.m., children ages 6-12 are encouraged to rock their library with magic shows, flamenco guitar, dance, drumming and much more.
The adults will not to be left out this year, either.
Each time an adult checks out a book, he or she will be given the chance to answer a challenging question related to this year’s theme: Libraries Rock. At the end of the week, a winner will be chosen from the correct answers and awarded a shopping bag full of prizes from local businesses.
Adult/family programs will be held most Thursdays at 6 p.m. in June and July. Gene Cordova, comedian and ventriloquist, will kick off the summer with the Musical Zoo Revue, designed to keep all ages rolling with laughter. Michael “Buffalo” Smith, the Ambassador of Southern Rock, will rock on over for a presentation and book signing that’s sure to take you back to the 70s and 80s.
Other events guaranteed to keep the library rocking include two karaoke nights, a symphony of honeybees with local beekeeper Jim Quick, and an evening of toe-tapping music with Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Bennie Rose and the Appalachian Travelers bluegrass band.
All programs and events are free and open to the public. For more information and a full calendar of all events, follow the J. Joel Edwards Public Library on Facebook or visit the library during regular hours Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.