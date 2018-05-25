Caroline Sauls

Mrs. Caroline Marcella Clements Sauls, age 87, of Milner, passed away May 23, 2018, at her home. Mrs. Sauls was a long-time member of Kincaid United Methodist Church in Griffin. She enjoyed volunteering at local middle schools tutoring children who needed extra help with reading and math. She also liked to work in her yard, and took great pride in her home. She was the backbone of her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Leon Sauls.
She is survived by her daughter: Darcel Sauls of Milner; grandson: Brett Sauls of Milner; sisters: Loretta Wetz of Forest Park, Joan Clements of Flowery Branch, and Ginger Clements of Lawrenceville; several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 9, 2 p.m., at Kincaid United Methodist Church in Griffin.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.