The Friday before Memorial Day is National Poppy Day

The tradition of wearing a poppy dates back to 1920, when it became the memorial flower of The American Legion Family.
The red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed by those who fought and those who continue to fight for our country following World War I.
It was popularized by the publication of the wartime poem “In Flanders Fields” written by Lt. Col. John McCrae, M.D. while serving on the front lines in World War I, the poem honors soldiers killed in battle.
The American Legion led the charge of having congress designate the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day, a tradition found in many countries around the world.
National Poppy Day encourages all Americans to wear a red poppy to honor the fallen and support the living heroes who have worn our nation’s uniform.
On May 25, join us by wearing a red poppy to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and support the future of veterans and their families for generations to come.
To learn more about National Poppy Day visit www.legion.org/poppyday.
Sincerely,
The American Legion