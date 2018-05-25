/Unitedbank
/Eedition

School proposes $29 million budget

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Friday, May 25. 2018
Pike County schools will hold several public meetings for citizens to provide input on the proposed budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year which starts July 1.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter