Memorial Day service to be held May 28

Remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice during the Pike County Memorial Day Observance Program hosted by the American Legion Post 197 Legion Family at 10 a.m. Monday, May 28 on the south side of the courthouse square in Zebulon.
“The theme for this year’s Memorial Day Program will be ‘The Flag and All it Represents’ which will honor all the great Americans who died for our country and who are represented by our flag,” said Post 197 commander Bryan Richardson. “This program is a great learning opportunity for our youth as well a reminder for our adults. In addition to remarks on what the flag represents, there will be surprising visual effects that will enhance the flag and all it represents.”
The program will include a reenactment of a modified military funeral with honors. Veterans from Pike County who died since last Memorial Day will be recognized and honored. A new wreath will be presented in honor of all who died defending the freedoms Americans enjoy every day. Seating is limited, so the public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held in the main courtroom of the courthouse.