Voters in the city of Zebulon approved the sale of liquor by the drink in the city limits with 42 yes votes and 23 no votes. Only 8.6% of Zebulon voters turned out for the election. Check the Journal Reporter for more updates.
District 131:
Johnnie Caldwell - [378 TOTAL] (183 Early voting) (65 Concord) (90 Hollonville) (40 absentee by mail)
Ken Pullin - [708 TOTAL] (402 Early voting) (117 Concord) (146 Hollonville) (43 absentee by mail)
Governor:
L.S. Cagle - [394 TOTAL] (266 Early voting) (58 Concord) (70 Hollonville)
E. Hayes - [3 TOTAL] (3 Early voting) (0 Concord) (0 Hollonville)
H. Hill - [124 TOTAL] (72 Early voting) (19 Concord) (33 Hollonville)
B. Kemp - [294 TOTAL] (138 Early voting) (67 Concord) (89 Hollonville)
C. Tippins - [114 TOTAL] (65 Early voting) (24 Concord) (25 Hollonville)
M. Urbach - [3 TOTAL] (1 Early voting) (0 Concord) (2 Hollonville)
M. Williams - [76 TOTAL] (40 Early voting) (18 Concord) (18 Hollonville)
Updated: Liquor by the drink passes in Zebulon
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks