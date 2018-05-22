/Unitedbank
Updated: Liquor by the drink passes in Zebulon

Tuesday, May 22. 2018
Voters in the city of Zebulon approved the sale of liquor by the drink in the city limits with 42 yes votes and 23 no votes. Only 8.6% of Zebulon voters turned out for the election. Check the Journal Reporter for more updates.

District 131:
Johnnie Caldwell - [378 TOTAL] (183 Early voting) (65 Concord) (90 Hollonville) (40 absentee by mail)
Ken Pullin - [708 TOTAL] (402 Early voting) (117 Concord) (146 Hollonville) (43 absentee by mail)

Governor:
L.S. Cagle - [394 TOTAL] (266 Early voting) (58 Concord) (70 Hollonville)
E. Hayes - [3 TOTAL] (3 Early voting) (0 Concord) (0 Hollonville)
H. Hill - [124 TOTAL] (72 Early voting) (19 Concord) (33 Hollonville)
B. Kemp - [294 TOTAL] (138 Early voting) (67 Concord) (89 Hollonville)
C. Tippins - [114 TOTAL] (65 Early voting) (24 Concord) (25 Hollonville)
M. Urbach - [3 TOTAL] (1 Early voting) (0 Concord) (2 Hollonville)
M. Williams - [76 TOTAL] (40 Early voting) (18 Concord) (18 Hollonville)

