The city of Williamson’s UH-1 ‘Huey’ helicopter was rededicated during a special ceremony on May 12. Those who volunteered their time to make the project a success were honored, including (front row l-r) Bill James, mayor Steve Fry, Graham Worrall, Mike Gentry (back row l-r) Ken Gran, Mike Hilley, Dick Ward (who originally brought the helicopter to the city), Joe Stewart, John Woodward and David Smith. Many other volunteers contributed to the project as well.
Willliamson helicopter rededicated
