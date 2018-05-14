June Rivera

Mrs. June Elaine Leonard Rivera, age 70, of Williamson, passed away May 10, 2018, at Providence Health Care in Thomaston. She was born in Santa Cruz, CA, daughter of the late Albert Leonard and Dorothy Dahlund Leonard. She worked at the Continuation School (LaPaloma High School) in Brentwood, CA. After moving to Georgia she earned her Bachelor of Science degree from West Georgia College in Carrollton. June was a 7th grade teacher at Paulding County School System for 10 years. She was a member of The Church of Joy in Williamson and enjoyed ceramics.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years: Michael Rivera, Sr.; sons: Christopher Rivera of Griffin, Michael Rivera, Jr. of Valdosta and Matthew Rivera of Carrollton; sister: Lynne Gipson of Newnan; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, May 13, 2-3 p.m., at The Church of Joy, 3080 Hwy. 362, Williamson, GA 30292. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m., at the church with Pastor Vaughn Drawdy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to United Way, www.unitedway.org.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.