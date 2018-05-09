Marie Lawrence

/Unitedbank
Wednesday, May 9. 2018
Marie Rawls Lawrence, age 67, of Williamson, passed away May 7, 2018, at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.  Marie worked as a secretary for many years. She enjoyed riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles and trips to the beach.  Her favorite places were Myrtle Beach, SC and Panama City Beach, FL. She was a good friend and a loving mother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Virginia Rawls, and her husbands, Bobby Peacock and Lucius Lawrence.

She is survived by her son: Jacob Thomas Banks.

A memorial service is being planned and will be held at a later date.

Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
