Marie Lawrence

Marie Rawls Lawrence, age 67, of Williamson, passed away May 7, 2018, at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital. Marie worked as a secretary for many years. She enjoyed riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles and trips to the beach. Her favorite places were Myrtle Beach, SC and Panama City Beach, FL. She was a good friend and a loving mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Virginia Rawls, and her husbands, Bobby Peacock and Lucius Lawrence.
She is survived by her son: Jacob Thomas Banks.
A memorial service is being planned and will be held at a later date.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.