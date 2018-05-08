/Unitedbank
Pike jury convicts burglary suspect

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, May 8. 2018
A press release from Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Benjamin D. Coker was issued recently. It states:

This week, a Pike County jury convicted Bill Whitley, Jr. of Theft by Taking, Burglary in the First Degree, and Criminal Attempt at Burglary in the First Degree. The Honorable W. Fletcher Sams sentenced Whitley to 20 years to serve on Count 2, and 10 years to serve on Count 3, to be served consecutively to Count 2, for a total of 30 years to serve in prison. Assistant District Attorney Mark Irvin represented the Pike County District Attorney’s Office at the trial. The jury deliberated for 19 minutes before returning a verdict of guilty.

