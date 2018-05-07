William “Ralph” Landers was born March 10, 1932 in Griffin, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Allen Landers and Nellie Carden Landers; sister, Daphne Moore; grandchildren, Lloyd Lawrence, Loren Lawrence, Danny Poole.
He was a true man of God and looked after his wife with such love and care until he could not physically care for her. We have her now.
PawPaw as he was affectionately known too all the kids always had peppermint in his pocket.
He always enjoyed company and could talk your ears off. Enjoy the release from the pain, daddy.
He loved his family and was always there for them and anyone else that needed him.
The vast amount of knowledge he had was always shared to always help through with any situation or just because he felt you needed to be prepared.
He was always happy to be on his tractor, riding his horse “Ponch” or generally working on the farm. Such a horse and goat trader he was.
Along with family surrounding him as he crossed to be with Jesus was his little dog “Rufus”.
Enjoy the release from the pain, daddy.
We would like to thank the caregivers with love for the wonderful care that was given to him during his illness. Carla Woolley and Crystal Ledbetter were with him at his passing.
Mr. Landers is survived by his wife of 61 years, Hazel Kent Landers; children, Regina Tardy, William “Billy” Landers and wife Judy, Renee Stephens and husband Vern, Barry Landers and wife Cheryl, Bobby Landers and wife Esther; grandchildren, Dakota Tardy, Montana Landers and wife Jessica, Audrey Womack and husband Chris, Arlin Landers and wife Taylor, Alyssa Harmon and husband Kenneth, Lamar Lawrence and wife Denise, Kaleb Stephens and wife Jessica, Bailey Landers, Maigan Wall, Ashlee Thornton, Keagan Weaver, Brendon Weaver; brother, Joseph “Bubba” Landers; granddaughter in law, Brittany Poole; 14 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be on Sunday, May 6, 2018 from 6:00 pm until 8:00pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, May 7, 2018 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Griffin Memorial Gardens.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Ralph Landers by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.