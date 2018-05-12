/Unitedbank
Debra Gosier carries purple balloons as she was applauded by the audience during last year's spring football game. Survivors will be honored this year at the spring game on Friday, May 18 with a special dinner planned for survivors and their care givers before the game.

Celebrate cancer survivors May 18

Rachel McDaniel
Saturday, May 12. 2018
Those who are battling cancer will be honored on Friday, May 18 at the Pike County High School stadium during the spring football game.

Proceeds from the event will go to the American Cancer Society.

“It is so important that Pike’s citizens support their survivors. Having a community support network is most beneficial to not only the survivor, but to the caregivers and family members as well,” said organizer Lisa McGurl. “We want to provide a source of strength, honor and love for all those who have been so courageous in their battle.”

A complimentary dinner for survivors and a guest will start at 5:30 p.m. with a special celebration honoring each survivor and caregiver following the dinner. Survivors and caregivers must register for the meal by Friday, May 11.

For more information contact Betsy Burford at 770-567-8443, ext. 5008 or burforb@pike.k12.ga.us.
