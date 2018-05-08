Molena Civic Club to celebrate with community this Saturday

The Molena Civic Club is hosting a Party at the Pavilion this Saturday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the community is asked to join in the fun and celebrate the club’s 110th anniversary. The event will include recognition of past and present members, music, food, fun and games.
“The club was founded in 1908, I believe it was a response to the times,” said current president Amy Wysocki. “In the Progressive Era of the early 1900s women of means were beginning to organize themselves in order to work together to help their communities. Our goal is to continue contributing to the betterment of the city of Molena through various activities and projects and to foster a strong sense of community.”
Club members are hoping to recognize as many past members as possible and compile special memories of the club from the past at Saturday’s event. Contact Molena Civic Club president Amy Wysocki at 404-694-4178 or ablwysocki@gmail.com to be recognized at the 110th celebration or to share special moments from the club’s history at the event. All proceeds from the event will go to the Civic Club and to the Old Jail Renovation Fund.
“The Club has done all sorts of things to help the community over the years,” said former president and former mayor Betty McCrary. “We did a lot to help the school that was here. We used to hold square dances and that was my favorite. We also had members write grants to have the sidewalks in the city installed and the walking track.”
The Molena Civic Club has offered generations of residents comoraderie and support but it wasn’t too long ago when the club came close to ending.
“I found out about the Molena Civic Club at city council meeting and we heard that they were going to go dormant,” said Amy Wysocki who picked up the reigns with another member four years ago to keep the club alive. “There were a couple of us who became members so the club wouldn’t go dormant. At the time, there were about five members, including Janet Matthews who was the secretary of treasury and a great help in getting the club going again.”
Since then, the club has flourished and grown to more than a dozen members with special events such as oyster dinners and selling ‘World Famous Turkey Sandwiches’ at the city’s Molena Turkey Fest. They also held a Christmas celebration for children in the community. Every year, the Molena Civic Club also awards a $500 scholarship in memory of Leanna Park to a senior with a Molena address who has at least a 3.0 grade point average, is active in school and community activities and is a good role model. The club also displays flags for Memorial Day and Independence Day as well as sponsoring the Molena Turkey Fest.
Current members of the Molena Civic Club include president Amy Wysocki, vice president Melanie Smith, secretary Joyce Corley, treasurer Cindy Darsey and members Elsie Anderson-Bell, Polly Lamar, Robert Lamar, Andrea Ashby, Jennifer Riggins, George Ingram, Marcia Callaway-Ingram, Lacey Roland, Amber Roland and Elise Anthony.
“The club is always looking for new members. We’d especially like to encourage younger people to join and take the lead. We don’t want to be seen as an extension of City Hall or Molena politics. It is an apolitical group that strives to create a sense of community and pride in Molena,” said president Wysocki.