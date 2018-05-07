Sue Speer Anderson, of Concord, formerly of Oxford, passed away on April 29, 2018.
She was born on December 28, 1932, in Porterdale. She is preceded in death by her mother Cleo Jenkins Speer, step-mother Ethel Speer, father Reverend Charley Speer, and loving husband Andy Anderson.
She was a long time member of The Church at Covington.
She is survived by her children, step-children and their spouses, Gary and Donna Hosch of Athens, John and Wendy Hardy of Oxford, Melvin Hardy of Zebulon, Roy Donald Hardy of Griffin, Doug and Lori Hardy of Concord, Mike Anderson of Richland, MO, David Anderson, Penny Sikora of Lebanon, MO, Deb Anderson (deceased), Annette Redner of Canton and Janet Anderson of Las Vegas, NV; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Coffman of Panama City, FL and Lucy Speer (deceased); special cousin, Linda Epstein of Oxford; and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 2 at 11 a.m. at The Church at Covington, 11975 GA 142, Oxford, GA 30054.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like potted plants to keep in memory of Sue.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.