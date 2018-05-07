Mrs. Frances Oliver Phillips age 85 of Meansville Ga, died Friday May 4, 2018 at Providence Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Phillips was born on July 15, 1932 in Meansville Ga, to the late Virgil M. Oliver and the late Clora Bell Oliver. She worked for Martha Mills for many years. Mrs. Phillips was a member of Rehoboth Church of the Nazarene in Molena. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her children Dale Phillips, Debbie Martin Jones, Starling Michael Martin, Billy D. Martin, several siblings also precede her in death.
Survivors include her husband Mr. Henry Phillips of Meansville Ga, son Mr. Terry Phillips of Meansville Ga, sister in law Mrs. Bertha Oliver of Va, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday May 7, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. from Rehoboth Church of the Nazarene in Molena. Burial will follow in Pine Mountain Church of The Nazarene Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Coggins Funeral Home on Sunday May 6, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Coggins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.