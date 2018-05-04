SeaWolves swim team is now recreation program

The Pike County Parks and Recreation Authority board recently voted to include swimming as a new sport for county residents. The board has been evaluating the SeaWolves swim program, which is based in Pike County and trains in the Gordon College pool in Barnesville. The coaches for the SeaWolves have been training swimmers in the area for nearly 14 years. They started the SeaWolves this past January and currently have a large number of year around swimmers.
The SeaWolves approached the recreation board and expressed their interest in offering a summer swim program to county residents. After thoroughly evaluating the SeaWolves processes, the board voted to make the SeaWolves the official county swim team.
“We are excited about our affiliation with Pike County as this is our home county,” said coach Nathan Wilson.
Coach Wilson was born and raised in Pike County, graduated from Pike County High School and is now an elementary school teacher. His wife, Shelby, is also a coach for the team and was a Pike County High School graduate. Shelby and her four siblings all trained and competed as swimmers throughout most of their middle school and high school years. Her younger sister Bethany is also a coach for the team but mostly travels to work with teams and colleges across the country for her swim product company SwimmersBest.
“We love to get new swimmers and their families excited about how fun and challenging swimming can be,” said coach Shelby. “Our summer program is a great way to help get swimmers as young as 5 years old or even high school swimmers learning to swim from scratch. Every one of our current swimmers started with us from scratch and lots of them now swim year around with us.”
The Pike County High School swim team from this past season were all part of the SeaWolves team and all learned to swim with these same coaches.
“Swimming takes time to learn. If you want to swim for the high school team, come train with us this summer and we can help get you ready,” said coach Nathan. “We welcome everyone from 5 to 18 to come train with us.”
To learn more about registering with the team, go to SeaWolvesSwim.com.