Political forum set for Tuesday, May 8

The Pike County Farm Bureau is hosting a political forum featuring local, state and federal candidates at Pike Assembly on Highway 19 south starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 8. The event is free and open to the public and all are invited to hear from the candidates who could be representing them.
Candidates who have confirmed they will be attending the event include Rep Johnnie Caldwell (R), Ken Pullin (R) and Chris Benton (D) all running for the State Representative District 131 seat; candidate for Governor, March Urbach (R); candidate for Senator Tricia Stearns (R); and candidates for Congress, Phillip Singleton (R), Chuck Enderlin (D) and Rusty Oliver(D).