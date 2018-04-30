/Unitedbank
/Eedition
[Photo by Laura York] Davis York leaves the competition behind as he helps lead the Pirates to a 3-0 victory over Southeast Bulloch. The Pirates will host the second round of playoffs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 2.

Pirates shut out Yellow Jackets to advance

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Monday, April 30. 2018
By Jim Asher

The PCHS Pirates hosted the Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets in Round 1 of the State AAA Playoffs on Friday, April 27, posting a 3-0 victory and advancing to the second round.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter