By Jim Asher
The PCHS Pirates hosted the Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets in Round 1 of the State AAA Playoffs on Friday, April 27, posting a 3-0 victory and advancing to the second round.
[Photo by Laura York] Davis York leaves the competition behind as he helps lead the Pirates to a 3-0 victory over Southeast Bulloch. The Pirates will host the second round of playoffs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 2.
Pirates shut out Yellow Jackets to advance
