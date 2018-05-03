Track teams win region, some head to state

The Pike County Girls and Boys Track Teams both won the Region Championships just before spring break. The girls really ran away with the region championship with a comfortable lead after the field events. The boys team had some adversity after dropping the baton in the 4x100 relay in the preliminaries and then dropping the baton in the 4x400 relay. However, after a recount of the points, the team had enough to win the region because points had not been awarded for the boys Pole Vault.
“Congrats to the entire team for a total team effort in winning both the boys and girls regions,” said coach Clay Woerner.
This past weekend was the qualifying stage for state called sectionals. The top four out of the region went on to sectionals and the top eight go on to the state meet in Albany. Pike competed hard and several Pirates made it to the state meet.
For the boys, team anchor C’Bo Flemister qualified in the 100 hurdles, Triple Jump and Long Jump. Nakeem Murphy qualified in the Triple Jump and High Jump. T.C. Cook qualified in the Shot Put, Kholman Greer made it in the Discus and John Lovett made it in the Pole Vault. T.C., Kholman and John all had personal best performances at sectionals.
For the girls team, Tayla Moreland made it in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, Long Jump and 4x400 relay. Teammate Mary Carter also made it in the 100 hurdles. Taylor Hampton made it in the Long Jump and 4x400 relay, Livi O’Steen qualified in the 800 meter and 4x400 meter relay. The last member of the relay team is Anna Chasteen with Cassidy Kirk being the alternate on the relay team.
The State Meet will be in Albany starting next Thursday and continue through Saturday.