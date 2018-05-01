The U.S. Army - from horses to helicopters

Army Lieutenant (Lt.) Robert Lee Howze, an 1888 West Point graduate, participated in the Pine Ridge Campaign with the 6th Cavalry from November 1890 to January 1891. Lt. Howze was awarded the Medal of Honor for an action on Jan. 1, 1891, when the 6th Cavalry crossed the frozen White River in South Dakota and engaged a group of Sioux. Years later, Major General (2-stars) R.L. Howze served as the Commandant of West Point where his second son, Hamilton Hawkins Howze, was born on December 21, 1908.
After World War I, Major General Howze was given command of the 1st Cavalry Division that was formally activated on Sept. 13, 1921 at Fort Bliss, Texas where he remained until 1925. He died Sept. 19, 1926, and is buried in the U.S. Military Academy Cemetery in West Point, New York.
His son, Hamilton H. Howze, also attended West Point, graduated in the Class of 1930, and was commissioned into the 6th Cavalry. Interestingly, this Lt. Howze’ initial assignment was to The Post at Fort Oglethorpe in far NW Georgia. This Howze, who ultimately achieved the rank of General (4-stars), is recognized as the intellectual force behind the concept of air-mobility and current U.S. Army Aviation doctrine.
While serving as the first director of Army Aviation from 1955 to 1958 as a MG, Howze developed new tactical principles for the employment of Army Aviation and was instrumental in helping the Army’s Aviation Center and School become fully established in its new home at Fort Rucker, Alabama.
This MG Howze is credited with starting the convention of naming US Army helicopter types after Native American tribes during his tenure as Director of Army Aviation. It is said that he found the helicopter names suggested by the helicopter manufacturers as too uninspiring.
The first helicopter to pick up a “tribal” name was the Bell H-13 that was very successfully deployed during the Korean War as a MASH medevac helicopter. At Howze’s suggestion, the H-13 was renamed the H-13 Sioux. (Noticing a thread here?) The Army helicopter naming tradition continues to the present day. Some examples of Army helicopter tribal names: UH-1 Iroquois, OH-58 Kiowa, UH-60 Blackhawk, AH-64 Apache and CH-47 Chinook.
Aircraft naming criteria in Army doctrine states, “Names should appeal to the imagination without sacrifice of dignity, and should suggest an aggressive spirit and confidence in the capabilities of the item. They should suggest mobility, agility, flexibility, firepower, and endurance when these characteristics can be related to the item.”
Back to history. In April 1962, Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara ordered the Army to take a “bold new look” at land warfare mobility. McNamara directed this examination to be conducted “in an atmosphere divorced from traditional viewpoints and past policies.”
The Army had five months to complete this task and immediately convened the U.S. Army Tactical Mobility Requirements Board and Lt. General (3-stars) Hamilton H. Howze, the commander of the XVIII Airborne Corps, Ft. Bragg, NC, was appointed as Board President.
On Aug. 20, 1962, the ATMR Board, now often referred to as the Howze Board, released its findings on what would come to be known as the Airmobility Concept. These findings were based on computer war-game simulations and actual field exercises. And the vehicle of choice to carry forward the concept … the helicopter.
After concentrated study and analysis, test exercises and war games, the Howze Board recommended that the Army commit itself to organic air mobility - later to become known as “air assault.” In February 1963 at Ft. Benning, GA, the 11th Air Assault Division (Test) was activated to validate the airmobility concepts of the Howze Board. The Board’s recommendations were tested in war games by the newly-formed 11th AAD test division from 1963 to 1965.
In September 1963, Air Assault I exercises at Fort Stewart, Georgia, saw the Airmobility Concept put through its paces on the battalion level of operations. The following year, October 1964, Air Assault II was conducted and by comparison, an exercise on a far grander scale.
Air Assault II sprawled across two states, the Carolinas, taking in some 4,000,000 plus acres. 35,000 troops were committed, with the 11th AAD squaring off against the 82nd Airborne Division; the latter engaged in the role of an enemy conventional force as well as that of insurgent opposition. The first of the four weeks slated for the exercise was conducted during a hurricane, Isabel. Flying conditions were abysmal; a swirling vortex of wind, rain and fog, leaving many aviators peering through windscreens opaque as a bucket of mud.
The Army’s adoption of the recommendations made by the Howze Board changed mobile warfare. Its revolutionary concepts - based on the use of helicopters - changed military attitudes in a similar manner to the way the tank affected ideas on mobility 50 years earlier.