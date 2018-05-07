/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Macie Moulder is selling t-shirts and hosting the May 11 mother and son dance to help pay for an upcoming mission trip to Guatemala.

Sign up now for Mother Son dance, dinner

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Monday, May 7. 2018
‘A Night Under the Stars’ for local moms and sons will be held at the R.F. Strickland Building in Concord from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 11 with dinner, dancing, a photo, games and prizes. For several years, father/daughter dances have been planned in the county and a mom and son dance has yet to be held. The cost is $40 per couple and $5 extra per additional son. To purchase tickets, contact Wendy Moulder at 770-480-8061.

Proceeds from the event will help middle schooler Macie Moulder go on a mission trip to Guatemala.

“Mission work is very close to my heart,” she said. “On these trips I enjoy meeting new people, serving these people and most importantly telling them about God’s love and glory and how it is unconditional to each and every one of us.”

Sponsors who can donate money, gift baskets or a gift certificate for door prizes at the dance are being sought. T-shirts that say, “Perhaps this is the moment for which you have been created” (Esther 4:14) are also being sold to raise funds for the mission trip. Call 770-480-8061.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter