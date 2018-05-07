‘A Night Under the Stars’ for local moms and sons will be held at the R.F. Strickland Building in Concord from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 11 with dinner, dancing, a photo, games and prizes. For several years, father/daughter dances have been planned in the county and a mom and son dance has yet to be held. The cost is $40 per couple and $5 extra per additional son. To purchase tickets, contact Wendy Moulder at 770-480-8061.
Proceeds from the event will help middle schooler Macie Moulder go on a mission trip to Guatemala.
Macie Moulder is selling t-shirts and hosting the May 11 mother and son dance to help pay for an upcoming mission trip to Guatemala.
Sign up now for Mother Son dance, dinner
