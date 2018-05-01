/Unitedbank
Meansville man pleads guilty in gun trafficking case

Rachel McDaniel
in Crime and Arrests
Tuesday, May 1. 2018
A Pike County resident is one of several defendants sentenced for their roles in illegally purchasing and trafficking 33 firearms from Georgia to New York. Martavius Askew, 25, of Meansville, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the making of false statements to a federally-licensed firearms dealer, according to U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. Askew was sentenced to 18 months in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release. Askew played football for the Pike County High School Pirates from 2011 to 2013.

