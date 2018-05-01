Meansville man pleads guilty in gun trafficking case

A Pike County resident is one of several defendants sentenced for their roles in illegally purchasing and trafficking 33 firearms from Georgia to New York. Martavius Askew, 25, of Meansville, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the making of false statements to a federally-licensed firearms dealer, according to U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. Askew was sentenced to 18 months in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release. Askew played football for the Pike County High School Pirates from 2011 to 2013.
Please login
or register
to read the rest of this story.