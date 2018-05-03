By Dwain W. Penn
At their April 9 meeting, members of the Molena council discussed upgrading the city playground to safer standards - and whether or not to sell it to The Walking Dead crew for use in an upcoming episode of the popular television show.
[Photo by Lola McDaniel] This antique horse is one of few items in the Molena playground. Council members discussed selling the equipment and updating it at their recent meeting.
