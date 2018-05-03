/Unitedbank
[Photo by Lola McDaniel] This antique horse is one of few items in the Molena playground. Council members discussed selling the equipment and updating it at their recent meeting.

Molena council declines recent request of playground purchase from The Walking Dead

Rachel McDaniel
Thursday, May 3. 2018
By Dwain W. Penn

At their April 9 meeting, members of the Molena council discussed upgrading the city playground to safer standards - and whether or not to sell it to The Walking Dead crew for use in an upcoming episode of the popular television show.

